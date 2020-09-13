1/1
Mildred A. Minck
Mildred A. Minck

South Carolina - Mildred A. "Millie" (Bahn) Minck, 97, formerly of York, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Seneca Health and Rehab, Westminster, SC. She was the wife of the late, Ernest C. Minck, who died on July 3, 1988.

Mrs. Minck was born in York, daughter of the late Charles R., Sr. and Roseanna (Billet) Bahn.

Millie was a former sales associate, assistant buyer for the former P. Wiest and Sons, she loved spending time at the beach, enjoyed water sports and extensive traveling. She was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, York.

Survivors include, a daughter, Sara Jayne Berkebile and husband, Keith of SC, Gloria M. Sentz of York; two grandchildren, Claudia J. Anderson, Laura R. Metzel and four great-grandchildren, Brady N. Anderson, Logan D. Anderson, Dylan J. Metzel and Eric N. Metzel.

In addition to her parents, and husband; Millie was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles R. Bahn Jr., William D. Bahn, Robert E. Bahn, and Ben H. Bahn.

There will be a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York. Officiating will be Pastor Melinda LaMontagne. Due to the continued safety regulations for Covid-19, masks are required to enter the church. Burial will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Millie's memory to, Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
