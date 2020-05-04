|
|
Mildred C. McNair
Jacobus - Mildred C. (Glass) McNair, 90, died at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cross Keys Village. She was the wife of the late Harry T. McNair. The couple had observed their 55th wedding anniversary on September 26, 2003 before Harry's passing in November 2003. They were married in 1948 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. McNair was born August 29, 1929 in Emmitsburg, MD. She was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Estelle (Davis) Glass.
She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the Sunday School Class #5, past President of W of ELCA, Half-Century Fellowship, Altar Committee, St. Matthew Historian, American Association of Retired Persons: Chapter 24 and the York, PA Christian Women's Club. She was an employee of William Bernstein & Sons, Danskin Inc. and Boscov's. She served as Judge of Elections - York Township 3rd ward for many years and is in the PA Voter Hall of Fame for 50 years of voting. She was a volunteer at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive since 1997. She spent her time in the sewing room, making original aprons for the residents in the skill care center. She embroidered the aprons with designs that would draw the attention of the residents who suffered with Alzheimer's. She also volunteered at Hershey Park and at the annual Kelly Christmas Bazaar.
Mrs. McNair is survived by daughter, Susan (McNair) Crimmel and husband, James; two grandsons, Joshua J. Crimmel and Brian T. Crimmel and wife, Cindy; two great granddaughters, Harper and Shiloh Crimmel; two brothers, David M. and Eric E. Glass of Emmitsburg, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two brothers John P. and Glenn R. Glass and two sisters, Linnis Dagnin of Santa Ana, CA and 'Boots' MacKinzie of Taneytown, MD.
Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market Street, York, PA 17401 or SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive, 1801 Folkemer Circle, York, PA 17404. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020