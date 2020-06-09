Mildred Curtis
1936 - 2020
Mildred Curtis

York - Mildred Curtis, 83, was welcomed at the gates of Heaven on June 3, 2020. Mildred was born in York, PA on August 26, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Marjorie Walker. She was educated through the New York educational system. Mildred enjoyed working throughout her lifespan, but her favorite job was serving the Lord which started at New Holy Chapel COGIC. She loved to usher and enjoyed her role as a Church Mother at UNITY COGIC (York, PA) and Sherman Memorial COGIC (Charlotte, NC). Mildred leaves to cherish her memory: her Daughter Gwendolyn Curtis Johnson (Charles Jr.); Grandchildren Dr. Donnisha Dowling LeVert (Cedric) and US Navy Corpsman Ronald Fells; Six Great Grandchildren; Two Brothers, John and David Walker; Sisters Nadine Hagans and Diane Walker Whitaker (Tony); Adopted Sister (Annabelle James); Special Cousin (Mae-Mae Walker Randolph); Special Friends (Dorothy Sweeney, Genevieve Craig, and Melinda Reynolds); along with a host of family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her siblings Allen Walker Jr., Fannie Powell, and Annie Monk.

A Homegoing Service will be held at UNITY COGIC on June 12, 2020. A viewing will begin at 10am. The service will begin at 11am. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 AM
UNITY COGIC
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
UNITY COGIC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
May the God of peace, bless and keep you during this time of your grief and Mother Curtis's transition.
Ron Banks
Friend
June 9, 2020
What a blessing it has been to have met such an awesome woman God. Someone who unconditionally loves not only her family but anyone that has crossed her path! Pokeno nights will be just another way we remember this woman of God and be blessed knowing that God saw fit for me to have the honor to play alongside you! May God continue to bless your family and keep them comforted. The bible tells us, Blessed are those that mourn for they shall be comforted.
Renata Myles
Friend
June 9, 2020
I will miss you dearly LiL Lady
My Dearest Grandmother, You were the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman. I cannot thank you enough for imparting so much wisdom into my life. I will miss our daily chats and Nyla will miss being tickled by her "Granny Gran." Rest peacefully my "LiL Lady." I love you more than words can describe.
Donnisha Dowling LeVert
Grandchild
June 7, 2020
I love her still and beyond my passing.
Ralph Preston
Son
