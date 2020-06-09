Mildred Curtis



York - Mildred Curtis, 83, was welcomed at the gates of Heaven on June 3, 2020. Mildred was born in York, PA on August 26, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Allen and Marjorie Walker. She was educated through the New York educational system. Mildred enjoyed working throughout her lifespan, but her favorite job was serving the Lord which started at New Holy Chapel COGIC. She loved to usher and enjoyed her role as a Church Mother at UNITY COGIC (York, PA) and Sherman Memorial COGIC (Charlotte, NC). Mildred leaves to cherish her memory: her Daughter Gwendolyn Curtis Johnson (Charles Jr.); Grandchildren Dr. Donnisha Dowling LeVert (Cedric) and US Navy Corpsman Ronald Fells; Six Great Grandchildren; Two Brothers, John and David Walker; Sisters Nadine Hagans and Diane Walker Whitaker (Tony); Adopted Sister (Annabelle James); Special Cousin (Mae-Mae Walker Randolph); Special Friends (Dorothy Sweeney, Genevieve Craig, and Melinda Reynolds); along with a host of family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her siblings Allen Walker Jr., Fannie Powell, and Annie Monk.



A Homegoing Service will be held at UNITY COGIC on June 12, 2020. A viewing will begin at 10am. The service will begin at 11am. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store