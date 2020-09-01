1/1
Mildred E. Hoffman
1923 - 2020
Mildred E. Hoffman

York - Mildred Ella (Morrison) Hoffman, 97, entered into rest on August 30, 2020 at Normandie Ridge.

Mildred was born near Jacobus, York County to James Augustus (Gus) Morrison and Ethel (Westerman) Morrison on March 21, 1923. She was the second of their six children. She is now residing in Heaven with her husband Paul A. Hoffman, whom she married in 1947.

After her husband's death in 1975, she took a job as a substitute cafeteria worker at William Penn High School. She worked there until her 80th birthday when she decided to retire. She was also a graduate of William Penn in the class of 1941.

"Millie" as she was known to most people was a quiet, thoughtful, humble person. She was liked by everyone. She loved her family, drinking coffee, going to the shore for a week with her daughters, and for the last 23 years going on a Mother's Day trip with all her children.

She is survived by her three children: Jane Hoffman, Jill (Gary) Moeller, and John (Mary) Hoffman; six grandchildren: Ben (Lora) Hoffman, Alex (Angelica) Hoffman, Logan (Sara) Moeller, Tara Moeller, Sean (Victoria) Cooke, Stephanie (Corey) James. She also has ten great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her siblings: William Morrison, Janet Paules, Jean Elicker, and Donald Morrison. Her sister, Ruth Ness, survives her.

In lieu of funeral services and to honor Mildred's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to Benevolent Care Fund at Normandie Ridge or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
