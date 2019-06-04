|
Mildred E. Oster
Dover - Mildred E. (Yohe) Oster, 86, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the residence of her daughter in Dover. She was the wife of the late Edward A. "Ed" Oster, Sr.
Mrs. Oster was born in York, Saturday, April 22, 1933, daughter of the late Lawrence and Eleanor (Snyder) Yohe.
Mildred retired from the former Standard Register.
Survivors include four children, Edward A. Oster, Jr. of York, Barbara A. Fonner and her husband, Allan of Thomasville, Karen E. Hayes and her husband, Kevin of West York and Wendy S. Koch and her husband, Scott of Dover; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harold Yohe of York. She was preceded in death by twins, Diane and Elaine Yohe, and several of brothers and sisters.
There will be a funeral service 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Viewing will be held one-hour prior, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019