Mildred J. "Millie" (Burdick) Curry
Mildred J. "Millie" (Burdick) Curry

New Freedom - Mildred J. "Millie" (Burdick) Curry, 91, of York; formerly of New Freedom, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Born in Carbondale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Myrl W. and Alice H. (Dietz) Burdick. She was the wife of the late James M. "Chips" Curry who passed in 1980.

Mildred graduated from Sparks High School, Class of 1945. She retired in 1989 from York College as a faculty secretary after 19 years. She also worked for the former Sieling Furniture Co., Railroad, and American Insulator Corp., New Freedom. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, choir member. She enjoyed being a homemaker, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, family camping trips and traveling.

She is survived by three children Rebecca C. "Becky" Anstine, Carol A. Schwartz and her husband Stephen, and James C. Curry and his wife Cindylee; four grandchildren John Anstine, Sarah Johnson, Timothy Curry, and Ethan Curry (Vikki) and three great grandchildren Juwan Johnson, Jayla Johnson and Kaleb Curry; sister in law Dorothy J. Burdick.

She was also preceded in death by her two sisters Marion Petro (James) and Lucille Kemper (Philip), and a brother, Col. Martin Burdick.

Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at New Freedom Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, c/o Building Fund; P.O. Box 603, New Freedom, PA 17349.






Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
