|
|
Mildred M. (Myers) Bupp
Springfield Township - Mildred Marie (Myers) Bupp, 94, of Springfield Township, passed from life to eternal life with her personal Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was residing at Rest Haven, York, and was previously residing with her daughter in Jacobus.
Mildred was born January 2, 1925 on the family farm. She was the youngest of fourteen children and was the daughter of Israel and Emma Lizzie Myers. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Maurice L. Bupp, a son, Gary E. Bupp and all her siblings; Guy Myers, Richard I. Myers, Daniel A. Myers, Mary A. Myers, Estella M. Raver, Elmer J. Myers, Gertie I. Glatfelter, Ruth Landis, Paul Myers, Elwood Myers, Pauline Wetzel, Edna Seigman and George Myers.
Earlier in her life, she was employed at several sewing factories in the area and later retired from AMP (Tyco). She was a life time member of Friedensaal Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys, where she was a Sunday School teacher and was involved in various committees, boards and was very active in the cookhouse preparing for church suppers. She was a member of the local Farm Women's group and very active in the community. Mildred was honored by the York Hospital for volunteering over 4,000 hours of time and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. She loved music, playing guitar and banjo, enjoyed watching baseball games with Maurice and Gary, helping others and all the people in need. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and making quilts for missionary projects. Mildred loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments in life.
She leaves her daughter, Connie L. Livelsberger and husband Mike, grandchildren, Dr. Jon M. Livelsberger and wife Dr. Darsi Pitchon, Jay M. Livelsberger and wife Danielle and great grandchildren, Nora and Owen Livelsberger. Her son, Marlin L. Bupp and wife Lois, grandchildren, Jodi E. Hinton and husband Brian, Shawn A. Bupp, Nicolle S. Shearer and husband Andy, Lauren A. Bupp and great grandchildren, Colette Hinton, Summer Hinton, Nicholas Hinton and Cole A. Shearer.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Friedensaal Lutheran Church, 9138 White Church Road, Seven Valleys with the Reverend Margareta M. Breeden officiating. A viewing will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. After the graveside service, please join the family for a light lunch and personal celebration of her life.
Special appreciation to the staff at Rest Haven for their loving and caring services provided to Mildred the last several weeks.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the building fund at Friedensaal Lutheran Church, 9138 White Church Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.
Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019