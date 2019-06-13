Services
East Berlin - Mildred M. (Bollinger) Sauble, 95, passed Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Elmcroft of Dillsburg surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ervin A. Sauble, who died July 4, 1994.

Mildred was born December 20, 1923 in York Co., the daughter of the late Harry and Nettie (Stine) Bollinger.

Mildred was an active member of Zwingli U.C.C. in East Berlin, where she loved working in the kitchen and making pies. She was also a member of the Adams Co. Farm Bureau, and enjoyed quilting and doing puzzles.

Mildred is survived by four sons, Glen A. Sauble and his wife Pearl, of East Berlin, Gene E. Sauble and his wife Roxey of York Springs, Gary R. Sauble and his wife Donna of East Berlin, and James E. Sauble and his wife Cindy of Wellsville, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth L. Sauble, six brothers, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Zwingli U.C.C., 403 W. King St, East Berlin, with her pastor, Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. A viewing will be on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019
