Mildred W. Runkle
Hellam Twp - Mildred W. Runkle, age 98, of Hellam Township, York died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Walter A. Runkle.
Born September 6, 1921 in York, a daughter of the late Albert J. and Sarah R. (Slade) White, she retired from the York City School District where she worked in the cafeteria at Jackson Elementary. Mrs. Runkle was a member of Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church and enjoyed traveling with her sisters, cooking, baking, and caring for her family.
Mrs. Runkle is survived by four children, Douglas W. Runkle, and his companion Barbara Blank, Donna C. Berlin, and her husband Barry, Dwight W. Runkle, and his wife Sarah, and Debra M. Lombardo, and her husband Mike; nine grandchildren, Kevin Berlin, Amy Leitzinger, Joshua Berlin, Brett Runkle, Shonda Chapman, Christine Weaver, Jeremiah Runkle, Danielle Tate, and Terrance Gentzler; 14 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine Asper and Delores Billet. She was also preceded in death by a brother and six sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, 85 Old Church Lane, York. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Rest Haven for the care and compassion they gave to Mrs. Runkle.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019