Millard H. "Skip" Wolfgang, III
White Stone, VA - Millard H. "Skip" Wolfgang, III, 72, a devoted Jehovah 's Witness, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in White Stone, Virginia. He was the loving husband of Sherry Strayer Wolfgang to whom he was married for 50 years.
He was born in York, Pennsylvania on June 21, 1947. Skip was the son of Millard H. "Bud" Wolfgang, Jr. and Ruth Hershey Wolfgang.
He was a graduate of Central High School and Vale Technical Institute Blairsville. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He was co-owner of Pennsylvania Auto Dealers' Exchange (P.A.D.E.), and was a member of and an active participant in ServNet, National Auto Auction Association, and Eastern Auto Association.
His leisure activities included flying, fishing, and boating in Florida and on the Chesapeake Bay.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Nancy Anthony and her husband, Bernie, an aunt, Rhea Grissinger, three sisters-in-law, Gail Sunich (Brian), Cathy Colantino (Tom), Lisa Harder (Lee), four brothers-in-law, Steve Strayer (Vickie), Wayne Strayer (April), Terry Strayer (Paula), and Chuck Strayer (Michelle), cousins and several nieces and nephews.
At Skip's request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to
The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc.
900 Red Mills Rd.
Wallkill, NY 12589
or
- York
149 Roosevelt Ave.
York, PA 17401
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019