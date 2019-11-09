Resources
More Obituaries for Millard Wolfgang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millard H. "Skip" Wolfgang Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millard H. "Skip" Wolfgang Iii Obituary
Millard H. "Skip" Wolfgang, III

White Stone, VA - Millard H. "Skip" Wolfgang, III, 72, a devoted Jehovah 's Witness, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in White Stone, Virginia. He was the loving husband of Sherry Strayer Wolfgang to whom he was married for 50 years.

He was born in York, Pennsylvania on June 21, 1947. Skip was the son of Millard H. "Bud" Wolfgang, Jr. and Ruth Hershey Wolfgang.

He was a graduate of Central High School and Vale Technical Institute Blairsville. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He was co-owner of Pennsylvania Auto Dealers' Exchange (P.A.D.E.), and was a member of and an active participant in ServNet, National Auto Auction Association, and Eastern Auto Association.

His leisure activities included flying, fishing, and boating in Florida and on the Chesapeake Bay.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Nancy Anthony and her husband, Bernie, an aunt, Rhea Grissinger, three sisters-in-law, Gail Sunich (Brian), Cathy Colantino (Tom), Lisa Harder (Lee), four brothers-in-law, Steve Strayer (Vickie), Wayne Strayer (April), Terry Strayer (Paula), and Chuck Strayer (Michelle), cousins and several nieces and nephews.

At Skip's request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to

The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc.

900 Red Mills Rd.

Wallkill, NY 12589

or

- York

149 Roosevelt Ave.

York, PA 17401
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -