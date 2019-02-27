|
Millard S. Cover
Greenville, SC - Millard Stanton Cover, 96 , widower of Virginia (Cathell) Cover, passed away February 10, 2019 in Greenville, SC.
A native of Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Mirrum and Dora Cover. Mr. Cover was the General Manager of the ACCO Foundry prior to its closing, and he retired as sales manager for Victaulic Foundry in Easton, PA. He was also a veteran of WWII having served in the South Pacific in the Seabees.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda Hengst of York; a sister Virginia Sayers of Richmond, VA, three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Cover Lewis, and a brother, Marlin Cover.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or on line at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019