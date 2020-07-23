Millie J. BerryDallastown -Millie J. Berry, 81, passed suddenly Sunday July 19, 2020 at the home of her sister. She was the beloved wife of the late Dennis R. Berry. Denny and Millie were married for 51 wonderful years until his passing September 2018.A celebration of life will be held by the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mrs. Berry was born June 28, 1939 in Newbury, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Leo E. and Hazel M. (Colburn) Gregory. Millie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She was an avid cheerleader at her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed any and all time spent with her family. She was a loyal Dallastown High School and Messiah College wrestling fan. She mostly enjoyed dancing with Denny.Left to cherish her memory are her children Chaz Dean, Darcy Daugherty and her husband Jeff, and Reed Berry and his wife Megan: her grandchildren Laura Helbig and her husband Tommy, Taylor Daugherty, Shiane Daugherty, Dalton Daugherty, Brielle Berry, Tatum Berry; her sister Nancy Perry and her husband George; her brothers Gary Gregory and his wife Peg, Del Gregory and his wife Daune, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers and sister Crawford Gregory, Ann Carlton, Gordon Gregory, and Cabot Gregory.Memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Help Fund c/o Cancer Care Associates of York, 25 Monument Rd. Suite 294, York PA 17403.