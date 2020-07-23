1/1
Millie J. Berry
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie J. Berry

Dallastown -

Millie J. Berry, 81, passed suddenly Sunday July 19, 2020 at the home of her sister. She was the beloved wife of the late Dennis R. Berry. Denny and Millie were married for 51 wonderful years until his passing September 2018.

A celebration of life will be held by the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Berry was born June 28, 1939 in Newbury, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Leo E. and Hazel M. (Colburn) Gregory. Millie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She was an avid cheerleader at her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed any and all time spent with her family. She was a loyal Dallastown High School and Messiah College wrestling fan. She mostly enjoyed dancing with Denny.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Chaz Dean, Darcy Daugherty and her husband Jeff, and Reed Berry and his wife Megan: her grandchildren Laura Helbig and her husband Tommy, Taylor Daugherty, Shiane Daugherty, Dalton Daugherty, Brielle Berry, Tatum Berry; her sister Nancy Perry and her husband George; her brothers Gary Gregory and his wife Peg, Del Gregory and his wife Daune, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers and sister Crawford Gregory, Ann Carlton, Gordon Gregory, and Cabot Gregory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Help Fund c/o Cancer Care Associates of York, 25 Monument Rd. Suite 294, York PA 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
The boys and I love you dearly, Millie There will never be another like you. You are so sorely missed. We will keep your memory alive as long as we live.
Brittany Rietheimer
July 23, 2020
God bless you Millie going to miss you ,but your in a better place with Denny. Now you two are together and your going to be dancing in heaven..
Linda Shupe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved