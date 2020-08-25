Milton R. KiblerJacobus - Milton Ronald Kibler was surrounded by his family when he was called home to Jesus on August 24th. Milton was the beloved husband of Donna Maye (Stine) Kibler for 63 beautiful years.Milton, known fondly to those who loved him as Milt or "Big", was born on March 27th, 1937 and was the son of the late Milton B. and Ellen V. (Fleming) Kibler.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Vickie J. Kibler of Jacobus, Milton Todd Kibler and wife Wendy (Miller) of California, MD, and Brian C. Kibler and wife Kat Lemcke of New York, NY. He is also survived by his brother, Pete Flemming of York; as well as his grandchildren, Mandy J. Blevins and fiance' Lisa J. Young of Jacobus, Kristin A. Spackman and husband Jody C. of Jacobus, Austin T. Kibler and fiance' Corrine Hayward of Arlington, VA, Brett A. Kibler and wife Kelly of Ellicott City, MD, Max A. Dick of Jacobus and Ireland R. Dick of Jacobus, He also leaves behind his faithful dog companion, Barney.Milton started working for Hardings at the age of 15 and continued for 48 years, retiring at the age of 64 as layout foreman. Milton was an avid fisherman and hunter, who would share that passion with friends and family as often as possible. As a teenager he played football, basketball and baseball; then in his later years rooted on his favorite teams as he watched them on television. He loved the old west and enjoyed watching anything that depicted the old west on television as well. Milton had many friends in his community. Those who knew him loved and respected his compassion, his kindness and his experience. He enjoyed traveling with his wife across the country, or too far off places, as well as family vacations. He enjoyed spending time outside watching the birds or doing yardwork. Most of all however, Milton loved his wife and family. Any opportunity to talk to, spend time with, or lovingly tease his family was what mattered most to him. His smile and laughter was contagious and our world shines less brightly in his absence.There will be a private burial on Friday, August 28th with a celebration of life for friends in the community announced at a later date. The family respectively asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in honor of Milton.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share memories with the family please visit