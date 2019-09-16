|
Mina S. Smotkin
Springettsbury Twp - Mina Stern Smotkin, age 97, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 1:25 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York. She was the wife of the late Leonard E. "Buddy" Smotkin.
Born February 16, 1922 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Lena (Waltzer) Stern. Before marriage she had worked as a buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue, and after the death of her husband she was the owner/operator of The Hub clothing store at Queensgate Shopping Center. Most recently she had worked as a Realtor for Century 21 Heritage. She was a member of Temple Beth Israel, and was a former member of the Jewish Community Center.
Mrs. Smotkin is survived by two sons, Lee M. Smotkin of York, and Howard S. Smotkin, and his wife Barbara, of St. Louis, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Emily and Julia. She was also preceded in death by a brother; and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at South Hill Hebrew Cemetery with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019