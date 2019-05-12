Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Minerva O'Dell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva O'Dell


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minerva O'Dell Obituary
Minerva O'Dell

Manchester - Minerva Mae O'Dell, 83, formerly of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at The Gardens of Camp Hill.

She was born April 17, 1936, in Newberry Township, York County the daughter of the late Jesse A. and Catherine Mary Marie (Anderson) Ettinger.

She was the widow of Jennings Everett O'Dell.

Minerva was a retired seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and flower gardening.

She is survived by three daughters, Julia A. Mellott of Mechanicsburg, Laura J. O'Dell of East Prospect, Sherry L. Hott of York; one son, Ronald E. O'Dell of York; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Minerva was one of 10 children and is also survived by her sister, Ellen Cummings of Etters. She was preceded in death by a son, David L. O'Dell.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:00 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will be held in the Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. A viewing will be held Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Download Now