Minerva O'Dell
Manchester - Minerva Mae O'Dell, 83, formerly of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at The Gardens of Camp Hill.
She was born April 17, 1936, in Newberry Township, York County the daughter of the late Jesse A. and Catherine Mary Marie (Anderson) Ettinger.
She was the widow of Jennings Everett O'Dell.
Minerva was a retired seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and flower gardening.
She is survived by three daughters, Julia A. Mellott of Mechanicsburg, Laura J. O'Dell of East Prospect, Sherry L. Hott of York; one son, Ronald E. O'Dell of York; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Minerva was one of 10 children and is also survived by her sister, Ellen Cummings of Etters. She was preceded in death by a son, David L. O'Dell.
Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:00 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will be held in the Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. A viewing will be held Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019