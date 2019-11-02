|
|
Minnie L.
Williams - Minnie L. (Datson) Williams, 91, of York, entered into Heaven on October 26, 2019. Born on June 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward and Agnus J. (Datson) Williams.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Small Memorial AME Zion Church, 401 S. Queen St, York. Rev. Marlon Carter will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019