Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Small Memorial AME Zion Church
401 S. Queen St
York, PA
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Small Memorial AME Zion Church
401 S. Queen St
York, PA
Williams - Minnie L. (Datson) Williams, 91, of York, entered into Heaven on October 26, 2019. Born on June 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward and Agnus J. (Datson) Williams.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Small Memorial AME Zion Church, 401 S. Queen St, York. Rev. Marlon Carter will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
