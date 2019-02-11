|
Miram L. Sharp
Manchester - Miriam L. (Hauer) Sharp, 97, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Sharp, who died on November 12, 2010. The couple had wed on April 21, 1946.
A funeral service will be 11 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 E. George Street, York New Salem, with Reverend Lisa Hair officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 - 11 am, prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Jacob's Union Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Sharp was born on October 9, 1921, a daughter of the late Harris J. and Edna (Shermeyer) Hauer. Miriam and her husband were the owners and operators of Sharp's Dry Cleaners and Sharp's Village Mobile Home Park.
Miriam is survived by three daughters, Brenda Anderson and husband, Harvey of Bluff City, TN, Donna Santa Maria and husband, Carmen of Lewisberry and Patty Taylor and husband, Douglas of Manchester; four grandchildren, Laura, Joseph, Sarah and Grace; one great grandson, Ryan and one sister, Ruth Beckmeyer of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019