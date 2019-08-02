Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
9 N. Main St.
Dover, PA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Calvary Lutheran Church
9 N. Main St.
Dover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Ehrhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Faith Ehrhart


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Faith Ehrhart Obituary
Miriam Faith Ehrhart

Dover - Miriam Faith (McCarney) Ehrhart, 92, entered into rest at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Rev. Richard L. Ehrhart. They were married 62 years.

Born February 9, 1927 in Conshohocken, Miriam was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Guy E. and Ethel (Hamlen) McCarney.

She graduated from Conshohocken High School in 1944 and Gettysburg College in 1948.

An organist since the age of 13, Miriam was a music teacher with the Montoursville Area School District. She also taught private piano and organ lessons. Miriam served with her husband at a number of Pennsylvania churches and was a high school teacher at the Lutheran Training Institute in Liberia and West Africa.

She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover where she was an organist and Christian Education teacher. Miriam was a member of the American Guild of Organists Chapters in Williamsport and York.

She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Ann Ehrhart of York and Karen Lee Ehrhart of Dover; two granddaughters, Kristi Richards of Spring Grove and Chelsey Allen of Dover; a great grandson, Ventus Little; and her brother, Rev. Dr. Howard J. McCarney and wife, Ruth of Camp Hill.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Miriam's memorial service at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, with a visitation to follow. Burial will be private in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery in Brodbecks. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now