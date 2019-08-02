|
Miriam Faith Ehrhart
Dover - Miriam Faith (McCarney) Ehrhart, 92, entered into rest at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Rev. Richard L. Ehrhart. They were married 62 years.
Born February 9, 1927 in Conshohocken, Miriam was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Guy E. and Ethel (Hamlen) McCarney.
She graduated from Conshohocken High School in 1944 and Gettysburg College in 1948.
An organist since the age of 13, Miriam was a music teacher with the Montoursville Area School District. She also taught private piano and organ lessons. Miriam served with her husband at a number of Pennsylvania churches and was a high school teacher at the Lutheran Training Institute in Liberia and West Africa.
She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover where she was an organist and Christian Education teacher. Miriam was a member of the American Guild of Organists Chapters in Williamsport and York.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Ann Ehrhart of York and Karen Lee Ehrhart of Dover; two granddaughters, Kristi Richards of Spring Grove and Chelsey Allen of Dover; a great grandson, Ventus Little; and her brother, Rev. Dr. Howard J. McCarney and wife, Ruth of Camp Hill.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Miriam's memorial service at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, with a visitation to follow. Burial will be private in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery in Brodbecks. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019