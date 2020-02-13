|
Miriam Holtzapple
Emigsville - Miriam Kathryn Holtzapple (Mathison), formally of Emigsville Pennsylvania, passed away at the Winchester Hospital on Monday February 10, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the youngest of the late Wilson and Miriam Mathison. Proceeded in death by 7 of her siblings and survived by her brother Jim. She was the loving mother of Shell (Cindi) Holtzapple, Shawn (Erin) Holtzapple, and Shane (Michelle) Holtzapple. Cherished by 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Miriam was a graduate of York High class of 57', and used to work at Stanley Tools, and York Paperbox. Miriam was known for her good sense of humor and her contagious laughter among family and friends. By request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or funeral, but a Celebration of Life February 23rd,2020 at the Tourist Inn of Hellam, in the backroom, age 21 and older may attend.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020