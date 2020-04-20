|
Miriam L. Boll
York - Miriam L. (Fulton) Boll, 94, of Autumn House West in York passed peacefully to her eternal rest on April 18, 2020. Mrs. Boll was born on April 13, 1926 in York. She was the daughter of the late John W. Fulton and Estella M. (Arnold) Fulton and the wife of 50 years to the late Earl E. Boll Jr. Mrs. Boll was the niece of Florence Arnold and also the sister of the late Rev. Donald F. Fulton and sister-in-law to the late Meridian (West) Fulton and sister-in-law Geraldine Parks.
Mrs. Boll graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1944 in the commercial program. She then attended Thompson's Business School. Mrs. Boll was employed from 1945-1949 by the Dressel Welding Supply formally Dressel Spring Works as the office manager.
After the birth of her two children, Miriam worked at ACCO Materials Handling Solutions, formally ACCO Chain and Lifting Products Division, from 1956-1990 as an advertising technician. After retirement from ACCO, she worked as the secretary of the York First Moravian Church from 1990-2010.
Mrs. Boll was a member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) Continental Yorktowne Chapter being voted Woman of the Year in 1993. She was also a member of the ACCO Welfare Club.
Mrs. Boll was an active member of the York First Moravian Church; Sunday School member, member of the Commission of Trustees, Moravian Women, Assistant Girl Scout Leader, and a 50 year member of the church choir.
Survived by Mrs. Boll is one son, Christopher J. Boll of Manchester, NH and a daughter, Lucinda J. Remley and husband Stanley E. Remley II of Northumberland, PA. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren; Kirstin L. Kochanek of Manchester, NH, Autumn R. Wolfe and husband Brian A. Wolfe of Selinsgrove, PA, Samantha E. Remley of Brandywine, MD, Stanley E. Remley III of Florissant, CO and Emory R. Boll of New York, NY. Mrs. Boll leaves behind three great grandchildren; Madison R. Kochanek and Dennis A. Kochanek of Manchester, NH and Andrew C. Wolfe of Selinsgrove, PA. Miriam was an aunt to two nephews; Jesse D. Parks of FL, deceased, and Mark D. Fulton of Middleton, PA, three nieces; Sharon L. Livingston of FL, Wendi F. Wetzel of Bethlehem, PA and Susan F. Londres of Orlando, FL.
This wonderful woman enjoyed traveling, spending summers at the beach, cooking favorite meals for her family, and socializing with her beloved family and friends. She was a 24 year courageous, breast cancer survivor. She was an avid reader, talented seamstress, and knitter. She loved chocolate candy, and enjoyed raising three cats; Handsome, Tillie, and Princess and she especially loved shopping at the Bon Ton. A large part of Miriam's charm was her stylish wardrobe, her passion for always being a lady with hair styled and nails manicured. Miriam was devoted to her church and was a faithful Christian. Her independent living style was a trait to admire. Miriam led a fulfilling life with no regrets. She will truly be missed by all the lives she has touched.
Miriam's family wishes to thank the staff at Autumn House West and Memorial White Rose Hospice for their loving care.
There will be a private family viewing followed by internment at Mt. Rose Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Stephen Nicholas, Jr., retired Moravian Pastor, will officiate the service. In addition, a Memorial service will be held at a later time at the First Moravian Church.
Memorials may be made to First Moravian Church at 41 N. Duke St., York, PA 17401 or Moravian Open Door at www.moravianhouse.org 347 E. 18th St., New York, NY 10003.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020