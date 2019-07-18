|
|
Molly G. Sowers
York - Molly Gertrude (Hawn) Sowers passed away peacefully at the age of 90 at Country Meadows, Leader's Heights on Tuesday July 16 with her devoted daughters by her side. She was born on July 19, 1928 to Esther and Charles Hawn in York. Molly was a graduate of York Catholic High School Class of 1946, and married James Franklin Sowers in 1948.
Molly owned and operated a children's clothing store in West York, managed Gardner's Candy Store for several years and supported the family laundromat business during her lifetime. Molly was preceded in death by her late husband, James Franklin Sowers, son James Stephen Sowers, a sister, Nancy Hawn Munchel and brother in law, Richard Munchel. Molly was renowned for her compassion for others and was always ready to help people in need. She volunteered for organizations such as the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and participated in many community activities. Her passions in life included gardening, cooking, golf and devotion to her family. In her early life, Molly studied nursing at St. Joseph School of Nursing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Molly is survived by her children, Christine McGowan (Brian) and Kathleen Guillard (Stephen); granddaughters Maggie McGowan Frey (Jason) and Katie Guillard Fink; and great grandchildren, Bennett Fink and Lillet Fink. She is also survived by her brothers James Hawn (Judy), Michael Hawn, Charles Hawn (Linda), and a sister, Patricia Hawn Daley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Sowers family is greatly appreciative of the wonderful care provided to Molly by her physicians, nurses and the entire staff at Country Meadows where she resided for three years. A special note of gratitude to Mari Shorb, Jayne Christensen, Chris and Linda Wolz, Anne Munchel Emig and Barb Munchel Johnson, for the support and care they provided to Molly over the past years.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John W. Keffer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday July 19, at 10:00am in the Chapel at Country Meadows Leader's Heights, 2760 Pine Grove Road in York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 314 Good Dr. in Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 18, 2019