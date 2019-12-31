Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Lissauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica M. Lissauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica M. Lissauer Obituary
Monica M. Lissauer

York - Monica M. (Fisher) Lissauer, 60, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Michael J. Lissauer. The couple wed on March 11, 2004.

Services for Mrs. Lissauer are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on July 15, 1959 in Levittown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Daniel "Leonard" and Mary "Trudy" Fisher. Monica was a registered nurse and worked at Apple Hill Medical Center.

Mrs. Lissauer served on the board for Personalized Greyhounds and was a former teacher for the York County Literacy Council.

Along with her husband, Michael, Monica is survived by three daughters, Mary Beth Munoz and her companion, Chris Campbell of Jacksonville, FL, Melissa Munoz of Oakland, CA and Jamie Lissauer of Philadelphia; son, Zac Lissauer of New York, NY; granddaughter, Zoey Campbell; brother, Leonard Fisher of Sacramento, CA; and two nieces, Meagan Ramirez of Sacramento, CA and Sarah Brandenberg of Los Angeles, CA. She will be sorely missed by her pets, Trixie, Murphy, Tiki and Speedy. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Munoz.

Memorial contributions may be made to Personalized Greyhounds, 765 Fishing Creek Rd., New Cumberland, PA 17070.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -