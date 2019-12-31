|
Monica M. Lissauer
York - Monica M. (Fisher) Lissauer, 60, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Michael J. Lissauer. The couple wed on March 11, 2004.
Services for Mrs. Lissauer are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on July 15, 1959 in Levittown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Daniel "Leonard" and Mary "Trudy" Fisher. Monica was a registered nurse and worked at Apple Hill Medical Center.
Mrs. Lissauer served on the board for Personalized Greyhounds and was a former teacher for the York County Literacy Council.
Along with her husband, Michael, Monica is survived by three daughters, Mary Beth Munoz and her companion, Chris Campbell of Jacksonville, FL, Melissa Munoz of Oakland, CA and Jamie Lissauer of Philadelphia; son, Zac Lissauer of New York, NY; granddaughter, Zoey Campbell; brother, Leonard Fisher of Sacramento, CA; and two nieces, Meagan Ramirez of Sacramento, CA and Sarah Brandenberg of Los Angeles, CA. She will be sorely missed by her pets, Trixie, Murphy, Tiki and Speedy. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Munoz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Personalized Greyhounds, 765 Fishing Creek Rd., New Cumberland, PA 17070.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020