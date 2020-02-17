|
|
Monroe Aaron Goffman
Monroe Aaron Goffman, just shy of age 95, passed away peacefully at Buckingham Valley Nursing Center in Bucks County, PA on Sunday, February 16, 2020, with loving family members by his side.
Monroe was born on March 30, 1925 in Newark, NJ to Max and Celia Goffman. He was a 1943 graduate of Newark's Weequahic High School. He was drafted into the US Army in 1944 and served in the artillery division - special munitions unit in WWII. After the war, he attended University of Pittsburgh and Fairleigh Dickinson University for electrical engineering. He married Simone "Mona" Bengelsdorf on November 6, 1960 at the Essex House in Newark. They resided in West Orange, New Jersey for over 50 years, and where congregants of Temple B'nai Jeshrun, Short Hills, NJ.
Monroe is survived by his daughter, Allison Goffman Siegelman of York, PA, a son-in-law Dr. Bryan Siegelman of York; a son, Jeffrey Goffman of Holland, PA; his four grandchildren Ariel Siegelman, of Philadelphia, Joshua Siegelman of York, Maya Goffman of Holland, Jadyn Goffman of Holland a great-grandchild, Norah Siegelman of York, and a niece, Amy Pasternak Hendry of York, and a sister-in-law, Jill Pasternak of York.
Monroe worked for Prototype Transformers of Philipsburg, NJ as an engineering specialist in electrical transformers, and then became a systems and data analyst for IMS America of Wayne, NJ. He was a true renaissance man who had many talents that ranged from creating inventions to singing Big Band Era music and performing in local musicals. As a lover of nature, he served on the Board of Trustees of the Verona Park Conservancy for many years, and enjoyed coaching in the West Orange Police Baseball League along with serving as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. His favorite past times were sailing off the New Jersey coastline, volleyball, listening to jazz music, and spending time with those he loved.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 11 AM precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pk., Southampton PA. Int. Mt. Lebanon Cem., Iselin, NJ. Shiva will be observed at his children's homes. Donations in Monroe's memory can be made to the Verona Park Conservancy, PO Box 143, Verona, NJ 07044 or online by visiting their website: veronapark.org/donate.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020