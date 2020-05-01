|
Monte Nevin Smith
York - Monte "Tom" Nevin Smith, 82, entered into rest, surrounded by his loving children, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran-The Village at Sprenkle Drive.
He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Heilig) Smith.
Tom was born in Jacobus on January 17, 1938, son of the late Mont Nevin Smith and Pauline R. (Ilyes) Smith.
Tom graduated from York High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in York. Tom had a love for flying and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He even designed and built a single engine, single seat aircraft in the basement of his home. He loved spending time with his family, going to the ocean and the mountains, and hunting, especially his yearly trips to Colorado for Elk and Mule deer.
He is survived by his son, Stephen D. Smith and his wife, Sylvia K. of York; daughter, Deborah A. Rufo and her husband, Robert C. of York; five grandchildren, Chad Benjamin Smith and his wife, Kristin of Baltimore, MD, Christopher Ryan Smith and his wife, Jennifer of Mount Wolf, Tyler James Smith of York, Michael Anthony Rufo of York, and Kaitlin Elizabeth Rufo of York; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Nicole Smith, Riley Madison Smith, and Jensen R. Swan; a brother, Gregory L. Smith of York; two sister in laws, Mary Alice Heilig of York and Eddie Smith of Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Nicole Smith; brother, Gary L. Smith; and sister in law, Julia Smith.
Following cremation, services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020