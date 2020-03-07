|
Morgan Austin Kohr
York - Morgan Austin "Mak" Kohr, age 81, of York, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Leader Heights on November 8, 1938, he was the son of the late Morgan Henry and Rosemma (Becker) Kohr. Mak was the loving husband and best friend of Cyrena Catherine (Wagaman) Kohr, to whom he has been married for 59 years.
Mak was a mechanic and truck driver for several companies. He worked for the York Dispatch Delivery Department, Ammon R. Smith, York Transfer, and Richard Harner Trucking. Mak enjoyed racing motorcycles in his earlier years. He was a member of the AMA and the York Motorcycle Club. He also enjoyed flying tethered airplanes, camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Mak was a devoted follower of the Lord. He was a member of York Calvary Temple, the York Gospel Street Workers, the Dover Bible Track, and served as a Deacon at White Rock Baptist Church in South Carolina. Mak especially liked to serve the Lord with his music. He was an accomplished steel guitar performer and played with many groups including the Jordan Valley Quartet, Glorybound, Day Star, Country Ramblers, High Country, Don Lowe and the Comancheros, and probably his favorite band The Kohr Family Gospel Band, a band made up of his wife, sons, and even a little singing help from the grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Cyrena, Mak is survived by his sons Chris Allen Kohr of York and Randall Scott Kohr of Dover. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jennifer Shaffer, Crystal Kohr, Alexis Kohr, and Taylor Shenberger, his great-grandchildren Jordan Reinhardt, Jazlynn Shaffer, and Mackenzie Hossler, and his sister Brenda Crone of York. Mak was preceded in death by his brother Donald Kohr.
A funeral service to celebrate Mak's life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00pm from the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York with Pastor Benny Ortiz officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00am to 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mak's memory may be made to York Calvary Temple, 2160 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17408.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020