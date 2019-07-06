Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Friend Sr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Friend Sr. Obituary
Morris Friend Sr

York - Morris Friend Sr, 68 went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2019. After a lengthy illness.

Morris Friend was born on November 17, 1950 in Arundel, Maryland. To Nathaniel and Jeanette Poindexter Friend. The family later move to York Pennsylvania, where he attended city schools.

He later moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and trained to become a Paint contractor. Well there he meant the Lord and found faith in Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Deliverance Evangelistic Church of Philadelphia PA.

In Philadelphia, he married the love of his life Sharon Carter to which they have two children Morris Friend Jr. and Nicole Lorraine Friend both of York, Pennsylvania. Eventually they settled in York PA., where he lived out his remaining years of working, and loving his family. His great love was counseling and leading people to Christ. Morris became ordained minister under Pastors Ronald and Mary Buche of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his Wife and Children, three Brothers of York, one brother of Baltimore, Maryland, and four sisters all of York, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Services, viewing at 11 o'clock will be held at Unity Church of God in Christ, 121 Ridge Ave., York, PA. The burial will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens following the service at 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York, PA. 17402.

Flowers and contributions should be sent to the funeral home.902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA

The Friend Family thanks you for your Love, support and prayers.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now