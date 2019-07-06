|
Morris Friend Sr
York - Morris Friend Sr, 68 went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2019. After a lengthy illness.
Morris Friend was born on November 17, 1950 in Arundel, Maryland. To Nathaniel and Jeanette Poindexter Friend. The family later move to York Pennsylvania, where he attended city schools.
He later moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and trained to become a Paint contractor. Well there he meant the Lord and found faith in Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Deliverance Evangelistic Church of Philadelphia PA.
In Philadelphia, he married the love of his life Sharon Carter to which they have two children Morris Friend Jr. and Nicole Lorraine Friend both of York, Pennsylvania. Eventually they settled in York PA., where he lived out his remaining years of working, and loving his family. His great love was counseling and leading people to Christ. Morris became ordained minister under Pastors Ronald and Mary Buche of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his Wife and Children, three Brothers of York, one brother of Baltimore, Maryland, and four sisters all of York, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Services, viewing at 11 o'clock will be held at Unity Church of God in Christ, 121 Ridge Ave., York, PA, Monday, July 8th, 2019. The burial will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens following the service at 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York, PA. 17402.
Flowers and contributions should be sent to the funeral home.902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA
The Friend Family thanks you for your Love, support and prayers.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019