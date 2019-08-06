|
Moses L. Coleman III
York - Moses L. Coleman III, age 39, of York, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Born December 20, 1979 in York, the son of Dorothea A. (Banks) Alam, and the late Moses L. Coleman, Jr., he is survived by five children, Justin, Saeyon, JaQua, Kenosha, and Ja'Kwaizha; two brothers, Sonny and Tauno Banks; four sisters, Naeemah Banks-Williams, Ashley Banks, Sherita Coleman, and Anita Register; and his paternal grandmother, Annie Charlotte Coleman. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Nasser Banks.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019, at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 East Market Street, York. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019