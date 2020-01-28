|
|
Muriel C. (Burns) Miller
York - Muriel C. (Burns) Miller, 100, died January 25, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Miller.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with her pastor the Rev. Tab E. Cosgrove officiating. Burial will be in Salem Union Cemetery, Jacobus. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Miller was born on December 21, 1919 in Railroad, a daughter of the late William E. and Beulah (Wagner) Burns.
She was employed as an Accountant with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Education for over 20 years. Prior to that she worked as a secretary with the former York Corporation, York.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, York and was a published poet, a great reader, enjoyed sewing and needle work and was devoted to her family.
She was loved by the staff at the Village at Sprenkle Drive and the family extends their heartfelt thanks for the excellent care provided to her over the past eleven years.
She leaves two daughters, Jacqueline K. Sweitzer and husband Gary of York, Sandra J. Murray and husband Edward of York; a son, Donald S, Miller and wife Karen of Winterstown; 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Keith A. Miller-DiGovanni and was the last of her siblings, being preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404 (memo Village at Sprenkle Drive) or to the of South Central PA, 3544 N. Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020