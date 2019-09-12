|
|
Murry Shenberger, Jr.
Dover - Murry A. Shenberger, Jr. of Weiglestown, PA, age 81 years, 9 months died at 2:30 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Country Meadows York. He was the husband of Nancy L. Shenberger. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 14 at Faith Fellowship Church, 530 Mulberry St., York, PA with the Rev. Paul Gausman, the Rev. Sally Gausman and the Rev. James Ward officiating. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Following cremation, the ashes will be placed at the Potosi Cemetery at the convenience of the family. John W. Keffer Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Shenberger was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1937. He was the son of the late Ruthellen Earnst Shenberger and Murry A. Shenberger, Sr.
Mr. Shenberger was a 1956 graduate from West York Area High School.
He was a Supervisor for Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation, retiring in 1997 after 37 1/2 years of service. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Windsor Park, York for 40 years, where he was a past treasurer, adult and youth Sunday school teacher, youth advisor, a lay speaker, chairperson and a member of various committees. He was a 38-year volunteer for the Weiglestown-Dover Area baseball program for youth and a member of the Hawks Gunning Club.
Mr. Shenberger also is survived by Cherry L. Sweitzer and husband Michael of West York, Mark A. Shenberger and wife Karen of York, Matthew A. Shenberger of Dover, Karen S. Keech of Dover and Deborah E Honsaker and husband Jason of Arnold, Md.; 5 grandchildren, Eric Shenberger, Adam Shenberger, Michaela Sweitzer, Justin Keech, Kyle Keech and a great-granddaughter Aislyn Rose Sweitzer, a great-grandson Roczen Michael Sweitzer, and a great-granddaughter Juliana Diane Shenberger. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald B. Shenberger of Corbin Kentucky and Richard E Shenberger and wife Karen of York and a loving family of an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Miracle Network of Hershey, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019