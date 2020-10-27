Myrcla E. Grimm
York - Myrcla Ellen (Dubbs) Grimm, 80, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is the wife of Gary E. Grimm, Sr., to whom she was married to for 61 years.
Born August 17, 1940 in Spring Grove, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Myrtle (Golden) Dubbs and was the stepdaughter of the late Evelyn Deaver Dubbs. She graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1958. She worked as a seamstress for Danskin Corporation until she retired. Myrcla was a member of Olde Stonehedge Campground and the Stonettes in New Bridgeville, PA. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Yorkana, PA. Myrcla was a den leader for cub pack #44 in Windsor, PA. She enjoyed camping, cooking and was the happiest when surrounded by her family.
Myrcla is survived by three sons, Gary Grimm, Jr. and wife, Selina of York; Terryl Grimm and wife, Janis of Red Lion and Gregory Grimm and wife, Rose of Sanford, NC; grandchildren, Jeremiah Shoemaker, Dirk Grimm and wife, Katie, Natasha Grimm, Derek Grimm and wife, Holly, Nathaniel Grimm and wife, Kelly, Dustin Grimm and wife Hannah, Taleah Grimm, Sarah Grimm and Grant Grimm; great grandchildren, Katelyn and Carson Grimm, Isabella, Cayden and Harper Grimm, Wellsley Grimm and Jelina and Anthony Williams, and siblings, Douglas Dubbs of Yorkana and Peggy Canrardy of Vero Beach, FL. She is preceded in death by brother, Harold Dubbs and James Wolfe and sister, Joyce Dubbs Lipshitz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Main Street, Yorkana, PA. Officiating will be Pastor Jason Guillaume. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, and from 11-12 p.m. on Thursday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.