Myrtle I. Cox
York - Myrtle I. (Shaffer) Cox died on May 23, 2019, 7:00 PM at ManorCare Dallastown, PA.
She was the wife of her beloved husband, the late John J. Cox with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage on August 23, 1998.
Mrs. Cox was born on March 5, 1924 in York, PA to the late Harrison M. and Annie M. (Lefever) Shaffer.
She graduated from William Penn Senior High School, York in 1942. After graduating, she attended Atrius Warner Vocational School for Defense Training.
Myrtle started her working career at Reed Machinery, York as an inspector in the Trench Motor Shop from 1942-1945 where she met her beloved, John. She also worked at Bon-Ton Chip company for about three years in the 1950's.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their spouses as listed: Beverly (Paul) Sheffer, Robert (Linda) Schmuck, Jr., C. Michael (Carol) Schmuck, Timothy (Lisa) Schmuck and Patsy (Lloyd) Reed along with 5 great nieces & nephews, 7 great-great nieces & nephews and 1 great-great-great nephew to treasure her memory.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at the chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to ManorCare Dallastown for their excellent care and compassion in taking care of their aunt, Myrtle (nickname Nuet) Cox.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.alz.org/pa.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 25, 2019