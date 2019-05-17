Services
York - N. Alan Wolford, 89, of York, died Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Hamilton Arms Center, Lancaster. He was the husband of Delores L. (Williams) Wolford with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage on February 20th.

Alan was born on January 29, 1930 in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Arthur L. and Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Martinelli) Wolford.

Mr. Wolford was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War.

Following cremation, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

He was a member of the Shiloh American Legion 791, and AARP, East York. He enjoyed Bowling at Colony Park Lanes East.

Over the years he worked at Cole-Steel, York, Emeco Industries, Inc., Hanover, DeVono's Men's Store, Queensgate, and Quality Copy Products, York.

In addition to his wife Delores, he is survived by a son, Robert A. Wolford and his wife Candis of Hanover; a daughter Sandra E. Wentz and her husband C. Vincent of West York; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Hamilton Arms Center, 336 S West End Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019
