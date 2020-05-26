|
Nadine E. Berrios
Middletown - Nadine Elizabeth Berrios, 59, entered into rest on May 21, 2020. Born on November 20, 1960, she was the daughter of Nadine Marie Hagans and the late Lawrence Hagans, Sr. She worked as a caregiver for Excel Homecare.
In addition to her mother, Nadine, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Dennaia Larae Carter and husband, Tremain Carter, Sr., Nicole Lashae Hagans and fiance, Arthur Mitchell; grandchildren, Marquis Hagans, Dennasia Hagans, Ryelle Hagans, Tremain Carter, Jr., Dashawn Carter, Malachi Glass, Eunyae Mitchell; sister, Dolly Wright; brothers, Lawrence Hagans, Jr. and wife, Lois, Michael Woodard and wife, Crystal Whitaker, Elmer Hagans and Charles Hagans, Sr.; along with a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Hagans, Sr. and a sister, Debra Hagans.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at the convince of the family. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020