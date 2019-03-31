Nadine Herrell



York - Nadine E. (Myers) Herrell, age 90, passed away on March 28, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of John W. Herrell; together they shared over 70 years of marriage.



Nadine was born in Abbottstown and was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Mabel (Rowland) Myers. She graduated from New Oxford High School class of 1946. She was a homemaker and also a hairdresser for many years prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of Good News Freewill Baptist Church in York and enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery and crocheting. She loved to raise flowers and cherished her family.



She was predeceased by her son Gary Herrell and is survived by her husband John W. Herrell; 5 children, her daughters, Linda Combs and husband Don and Diane Coffman and husband Keith; her sons Wesley Herrell, John Herrell and wife Susan and Jeffrey Herrell; her 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Roy, Robert, Glenn and Larry Myers and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Fred Myers and her sister Treva Berwager.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with her pastor, Dr. Allen Hall officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service, next to her son, at New Oxford Cemetery in New Oxford. Viewings will be held on Monday from 6-8 pm and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Good News Freewill Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Rd., York PA 17402.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary