Nana 'Toni' Sheryl Lehman
Craley - Nana 'Toni' Sheryl (Miller) Lehman, 68, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was the wife of Wade D. Lehman, to whom she was married for 33 years.
Born on February 29, 1952 in York, she was a daughter of the late Burdell V. Miller and E. Geraldine Shutz. For 43 years, Nana worked as a bank manager until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, where she served as Treasurer for several years. Nana enjoyed spending her time reading, gardening, birdwatching, cooking, playing piano and watching her favorite hockey team, The Flyers. She loved to travel with her family and their yearly trip to the beach. Nana was an animal lover, especially her two cats.
Nana is survived by her son, Paul E. Lehman and wife, Michelle Flynn-Lehman; expected grandchild and a sister, M. Michelle Miller. She is preceded in death by a sister, Y. Donna Green.
A Graveside service will be held privately at Heiland View Cemetery. Nana's Tribute Service can be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/Nana-Lehman. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to ALS Association, in memory of Nana Lehman, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA 19002. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020