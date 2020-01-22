|
Nancy A. Underwood
York Township - Nancy Ann Underwood died at York Hospital January 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George M. and Blanche (Sibert) Crocker.
Nan was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on January 10, 1931. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1955 with Bachelors of Science in Nursing. While at Ohio State, Nan served as an instructor in Psychiatric Nursing. After graduation, she became the Assistant Director of Nursing at The Methodist Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
After moving to York, Nan began working at the Visiting Nurse Association as a Supervisor. She would later become a member of the VNA Board of Director's. As her children got older, Nan returned to work, owning both a Uniglobe Travel Agency and Nan's Hallmark Card Store. Nan was approached by Dr. Robert Evans, who encouraged her to return to health care, and to work at Rest Haven York. A member of The American College of Health Care Administrators, Nan worked as the Administrator at Rest Haven until her retirement in 2001.
Nan was instrumental in starting the Bell Club in York. She was a staunch supporter of women's reproductive health and served as a Board Member and was a Past President of Planned Parenthood of Central Pennsylvania. She could be counted on to make sure all the women in her neighborhood went for their annual mammograms, going so far as to drive them herself if need be. Nan was elected and served as a Dallastown Board of Education Member for sixteen years and was President for twelve. She had the honor of signing both her children's high school diplomas as well as presenting them on graduation night. Nan was a Sustainer of the Junior League of York.
Nan loved spending time with her husband and they had a great many adventures including her soloing an airplane and taking scuba diving lessons. They traveled all over the world together and spent February vacations in Puerto Rico when they were first married, the later, at their condo in Aruba. Countless Sunday's were spent in one of the couples airplanes flying the eastern seaboard for brunch. Nan loved the Ohio State Buckeye Football team and, if not at a game in person, she joked that she played every quarter with them in front of the television.
Nan was married to Louis Overby Underwood on September 10, 1955. In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her daughter Ann Egan and her husband Timothy of Charleston, South Carolina; her son Matt Crocker Underwood and his wife Dawna of York, a Grandson, Jack Thomas of Charleston and a grandson Christopher Underwood and his wife Zoe, of Florida, and their son Matthew Mansfield.
A casual visitation will be held from 1-3:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020