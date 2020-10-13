Nancy Altland
Spring Grove - Nancy (Rudisill) Altland, age 76, passed away on October 12, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the loving wife of the late William Altland and the late Larry Eisenhart.
Nancy was born on May 30, 1944 in Brodbecks, a daughter of the late Paul W. and Florence P. (Kaltrider) Rudisill. She graduated from Susquehannock High School. She worked at York College of Pennsylvania as a Circulation Services Coordinator. She was a member of St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church.
She was predeceased by her husband William Altland in 2019 and her stepson John Altland in 2012. She is survived by her three sons Todd Lucabaugh, Troy Lucabaugh, and John Lucabaugh; two stepsons Steve Eisenhart and Josh Eisenhart; stepdaughter, Julie Lauer; seven grandchildren, Justine Branamen, Shannon Hightman, Danielle Notarangelo, Ashley Koikas, Alyssa Killian, Alenna Vance, and Mattson Lucabaugh; five step grandchildren, Cassandra, Christian and Cameron Lauer and Reese and Taylor Eisenhart; and a sister, Florence Thigpen and two brothers Paul Rudisill and Carol Rudisill. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Margaret McCullough, and Dorothy McCullough.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00PM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, in York with Rev. Sue Fritz officiating. There will be no viewing. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.
