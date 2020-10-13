1/1
Nancy Altland
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Altland

Spring Grove - Nancy (Rudisill) Altland, age 76, passed away on October 12, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the loving wife of the late William Altland and the late Larry Eisenhart.

Nancy was born on May 30, 1944 in Brodbecks, a daughter of the late Paul W. and Florence P. (Kaltrider) Rudisill. She graduated from Susquehannock High School. She worked at York College of Pennsylvania as a Circulation Services Coordinator. She was a member of St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church.

She was predeceased by her husband William Altland in 2019 and her stepson John Altland in 2012. She is survived by her three sons Todd Lucabaugh, Troy Lucabaugh, and John Lucabaugh; two stepsons Steve Eisenhart and Josh Eisenhart; stepdaughter, Julie Lauer; seven grandchildren, Justine Branamen, Shannon Hightman, Danielle Notarangelo, Ashley Koikas, Alyssa Killian, Alenna Vance, and Mattson Lucabaugh; five step grandchildren, Cassandra, Christian and Cameron Lauer and Reese and Taylor Eisenhart; and a sister, Florence Thigpen and two brothers Paul Rudisill and Carol Rudisill. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Margaret McCullough, and Dorothy McCullough.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00PM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, in York with Rev. Sue Fritz officiating. There will be no viewing. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved