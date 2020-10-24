Nancy Ann Faulkner, M.D.



York, PA - Nancy Ann Faulkner, M.D. died in York, PA on July 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Seattle on March 30, 1966 to Dr. Edmund H. (d.1984) and Eleanor M. (d.2020) Torkelson. Nancy attended Broadview Elementary School, Thompson Junior High, and Ingraham High School in Seattle Washington before attending the University of Washington for her Bachelor of Science in Biology and then University of Washington Medical School for her M.D. degree. In high school Nancy excelled in academics, but also enjoyed Track and Cross Country as well as playing the piano and cello. She had many good friends and adventures along the way. Her close and devoted lifelong friends included: Donnie (Rollins) Grabowski, Katherine (DeForest) Evans and Nancy (Fahlstrom) Martinez.



After graduating from medical school, Nancy was board certified in Family Practice including labor and delivery and was head of the New Castle Clinic for Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington. She enjoyed delivering babies. Her patients loved her tenderness and dedication to them. She would spend extra time with her patients listening to them. Also, after medical school Nancy remained active in sports including participating in triathlons. She also enjoyed golfing, rock climbing, skiing and taught herself to snowboard sustaining many bumps and bruises. When she lived in the Seattle area, she would trek to Banff Canada yearly to camp. She treasured Sunday family dinners (especially the pot roast) at her mom's house. After a few years she moved with her husband Kevin Faulkner (m.1996) to York, Pennsylvania where she continued in private practice and then practiced as a hospitalist late in her career.



Nancy met Kevin Fuhrman on New Year's Eve 2008 and they married on August 8, 2013. They enjoyed going to the beach and rides in the convertible while listening to music. They had many other memorable and joyful experiences. Kevin spent Nancy's last years devoted to and caring for her until her death. Nancy was also assisted tremendously during her illness by her close cousin, Scott Hilton.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Kevin Fuhrman, her sister Laurie Case, and her brother Edmund Torkelson, niece Abigail Torkelson, nephew Jonathan Torkelson as well as many cousins. Nancy's mother Eleanor Abramson died at the age of 93 a few weeks after Nancy's death.



A private family graveside service was held with a celebration of life for friends and extended family is hoped for around the 1-year anniversary of her passing. Remembrances can be made in Nancy's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.









