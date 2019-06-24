|
|
Nancy Ann Wertz
York - Nancy Ann (Myers) Wertz, 81 of York, passed on June 21, 2019 at 4:05 AM at her residence. She was the wife of the late Carl Wertz, Sr. whom she was married to for 49 years.
Born July 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Paul Myers, the late Anna (Shelly) Myers Landis and the late Edgar Landis.
She worked at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Bernstein's Sewing Factory and was co-owner of Carl's Café for 25 years.
Oh what a Mother with pure eyes of blue. You could just feel the warmth when she looked at you. God wrapped his arms around her as he lovingly took her home. But she left us all with memories so we will never feel alone.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Marsha Strickler (Donald); her three sons, Carl Wertz, Jr., Bruce Wertz (Trudy), and Philip Wertz (Tammy). She was also preceded in death by four children, Mark Wertz, Julie Allen, Debra Wertz and Charles Wertz. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. They all lovingly called her "Nan".
Nancy also shared a rare bond with all of her brothers and sisters. Survived by Eddie, John, Frank, Ace, Harry, Chuck, Betty Jane, Brenda, Joyce and Rose and was preceded in death by Mike, Robert "Zeek", Gregory and Deborah. She was also survived by a brother-in-law, Norman Wertz, Sr. and numerous nephews and nieces.
She loved dancing, bowling, walking on the beach, going out for dinner, American Music Theater and shopping with her sisters! But, "BINGO" was her game - O. Above all that, she loved having family around her.
A viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church, 4190 N. Susquehanna Trail, York with a service to celebrate her life beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Schutt. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Holidaysburg, PA 16648.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 24, 2019