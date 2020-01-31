|
Nancy Brown
Felton - Nancy Ann (Henry) Brown, 81 most recently of Chanceford Township and formerly of Windsor Township, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at York Hospital as the result of a tragic automobile accident. She was the wife of Ray Emerson Brown. The couple had celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on December 27, 2019.
Nancy was born in York on January 10, 1939, the daughter of the late Richard P. "Pete" and Elsie M. (Himes) Henry. She retired from Red Lion Area School District where she worked as a secretary and receptionist. Prior to that, she was briefly employed by GTE.
Nancy was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brogue, where she was involved with various organizations and fundraisers over the years such as: Clothes Closet, God Followers, the annual church picnic, and was chairwoman of the mother-daughter banquet for several years. She had also been active in the PTA.
Along with her husband, she leaves a son, Douglas "Doug" Ray Brown, his wife, Cindy Louise (Ferguson) Brown of York, PA, a daughter, Shelley Ann (Brown) Wilson, her husband, Thomas J. Wilson of Bernville, PA, and her beloved grandsons, Zachary Douglas Brown and Justin Robert Brown.
Arrangements are pending, a visitation and service will be announced at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020