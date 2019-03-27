Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church,
2215 Brandywine Lane
York, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
2215 Brandywine Lane
York, PA
Nancy Burger Obituary
Nancy Burger

York - Nancy (Selders) Burger, 81, of Manchester Twp., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Spirit Trust Lutheran on Sprenkle Dr. in York. She was the wife of the late Max Thomas Burger.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. The Reverend Janyce Jorgensen will be officiating at the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Burger was born in Williamsport on August 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Thomas and Darthea (Graham) Selders. She worked for York Hospital and retired from Visiting Nurses Association as a Registered Nurse in 2000.

Mrs. Burger attended Zion Lutheran Church and was previously a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of both Williamsport High School and Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing.

Mrs. Burger leaves two sons, Thomas A. Burger of East Berlin and Thaddeus A. Burger of Hope Mills, NC; two daughters, Tracy Burger Montag and her husband Scott of York and Tami A. Burger of York; two grandsons, Seth Adam Burger and Daniel Max Burger; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Selders.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
