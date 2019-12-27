|
Nancy Butcher
York - Nancy C. (Emig) Butcher, age 74, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in York. She was the loving wife of the late Charles L. Butcher, who passed away in 2013.
Nancy was born in York on June 21, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Harvey H. Emig and Ruth Anna (Smyser) Emig. She graduated from West York High School class of 1963. She worked as a Purchasing Agent for Industrial Piping Systems for over 20 years and retired in 2007. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Wolf's E.C.C. and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Rose Chapter #360. Nancy was an avid reader; she loved her family and cherished the time she spent grandchildren and her great granddaughter.
She is survived by her son Mark Butcher and his wife Stacey of Newport, her daughter Denise Theis and her husband Joe of Fayetteville, her grandchildren Kaite and Austin Theis and her great granddaughter Rylee Grace. She is also survived by her sister Linda Morett and her niece Jill Boston.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Paul Wolf's E.C.C., 4501 Wolf's Church Rd., York PA 17408 with Rev. Eric Palmquist officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband following the service at St. Paul Wolf's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00AM -12:00PM at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019