Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
York - Nancy D. (Kibler) Smead, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Alfred J. Smead, with whom she celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in July.

Mrs. Smead was born in York, Tuesday, January 30, 1934, daughter of the late William and Carble (Bailey) Kibler.

She was employed as an assembler for the Bendix Corporation and retired from Harley-Davidson/AMF. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, gardening and fishing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Mike Smead of Carlisle, Chris Hartman of Dillsburg, Wendy Bowers of Dover, Terri Bray of York, and Kim Smead of Dover; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Gunnett, a granddaughter, Angel Smead, a brother, Richard Kibler and two sisters, Edith Poff and Patsy Speiglemeyer.

There will be a funeral service held at 12 Noon, Monday, March 4, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School Street, York (Shiloh). Viewing will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Nathan Shaffer.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
