|
|
Nancy Downin
Hanover - Nancy L. (Weaver) Downin, 76 of Hanover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late David V. Downin who passed away in May of 2002; together they shared 26 years of marriage.
Born January 30, 1943 in York, she was a daughter of the late Monroe H. and Lora V. (Schildt) Weaver.
Nancy was a graduate of West York High School, class of 1961. After her daughters began school, Nancy was employed at McCrory's in York as an Executive Secretary for 10 years. Nancy and her husband, David ran a butcher business for many years in York and Hanover. When they sold the business, they bought a truck and were self-employed cross-country truck drivers. Most recently she was employed as a secretary at Remax Quality Service in Hanover, PA. Nancy was a very caring and giving person with a great sense of humor; she loved her family and friends and cherished the time spent with them. As an example of her love she adopted her nephew Eric Weaver and cared for him in his early years like her own son. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed crocheting and traveling, especially to the beach and other countries. She also loved southern gospel music and attended many concerts. Nancy was a very social person and enjoyed attending church; she was a former member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church and most recently attended Harvest Time Temple.
Nancy is survived by two daughters; Christine Dell of Hanover PA and Jo Cifarelli of New Oxford, PA as well as three step-children; David A. Downin of New Oxford PA, Brenda Downin of Abbottstown, PA and Lori Taylor of Cape Charles, VA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia (Weaver) Shaub and brothers Paul C. Weaver Jr., Kevin D. Weaver and Donald E. Weaver.
A service to celebrate the life of Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Mark Chester officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. and then again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mummerts Meetinghouse Cemetery, East Berlin. Pallbearers will be; Jeremy Hemler, Justin Hemler, Joe Cifarelli, Ron Wanner, Bob Hillegass, and Jay Gardenour.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pink Out Woman's Cancer Fund, 1150 Carlisle Street Hanover PA 17331.
To share memories of Nancy L. (Weaver) Downin and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019