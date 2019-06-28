|
Nancy E. (Kindig) Bishop
York - Nancy E. (Kindig) Bishop, age 93, of York, passed away at ManorCare-York North on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in York on March 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Mason R. and Lottie (Eberly) Kindig.
Nancy graduated from West York High School in 1943. She worked for many years in the office of the York Casket Company and was previously employed by The York Corporation, now Johnson Control. Nancy was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York where she was a member of the St. Matthew ELCA Circle Group and the St. Matthew's Half Century Fellowship. She was also a member of the St. James Senior Group at St. James Lutheran Church in West York. Nancy enjoyed music, traveling, and sports.
Nancy is survived by her daughters Julie A. Reeder, and her husband Chuck of York, Jane E. Faras, and her husband Andy of Yardley, and Jennel S. Krout, and her husband Keith of York. She is also survived by her 3 grandsons and her 6 great-grandchildren.
Private services for Nancy will be held at the convenience of the family, with Interment in St. Paul's (Wolf's) Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Grace and Hope Mission, 119 North George Street, York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019