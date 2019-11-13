|
|
Nancy E. Cochran
RED LION - Nancy E. (Eberly) Cochran, 78, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Cochran.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Salem Community Cemetery.
Born June 2, 1941 in Lower Windsor, she was a daughter of the late George and Erma V. (Smith) Eberly.
She was employed as a press operator with Custom Molds Plastics for several years until her retirement. An avid gardener, she also really loved helping people.
Mrs. Cochran is survived by two daughters, Tammy L. Boyd and her husband, Edward and Tara R. Trostel; two granddaughters, Courtney Grimes and Bethany Trostel and five great grandsons. She was preceded in death by a brothers, Robert Eberly and a sister, Phyllis Graham.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, Pa 17110.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019