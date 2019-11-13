Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy E. Cochran Obituary
Nancy E. Cochran

RED LION - Nancy E. (Eberly) Cochran, 78, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Cochran.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Salem Community Cemetery.

Born June 2, 1941 in Lower Windsor, she was a daughter of the late George and Erma V. (Smith) Eberly.

She was employed as a press operator with Custom Molds Plastics for several years until her retirement. An avid gardener, she also really loved helping people.

Mrs. Cochran is survived by two daughters, Tammy L. Boyd and her husband, Edward and Tara R. Trostel; two granddaughters, Courtney Grimes and Bethany Trostel and five great grandsons. She was preceded in death by a brothers, Robert Eberly and a sister, Phyllis Graham.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, Pa 17110.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -