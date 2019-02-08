Nancy E. Enders



Manchester Twp - Nancy E. Enders, age 80, of Manchester Township, York, died at 4:30 AM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home. She was the wife of the late Buckley R. Enders.



Born January 11, 1939 in Yorkana, a daughter of the late James and Arlene R. (Poff) Nace, she was the owner/operator of B&E Cleaning Service and had also worked at Danskin. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and the children that she babysat over the years.



Mrs. Enders is survived by a daughter, Robin S. Boll, and her husband Gary of York; three grandchildren, Melissa Ettinger, Jamie Boll, and Kimberly Grim; four great grandchildren, Tyler Ettinger, Chase Ettinger, Autumn Fetrow, and Hannah Grim; and two sisters, Patricia Nace and Julia Gardner. She was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley D. Burg II.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary